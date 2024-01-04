loading…

TEL AVIV – Director Mossad David Barnea threatens to kill all members Hamas who was involved in the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli intelligence boss's threat to foreign operations came Wednesday or a day after the deputy head of Hamas' political bureau, Saleh al-Arouri, was killed by an Israeli missile attack in Beirut, Lebanon.

Israeli media Kan described Barnea's comments as the most explicit indication of Israeli responsibility for al-Arouri's killing.

Israel has not officially confirmed or denied responsibility for the killing of the Hamas leader who was the founder of the al-Qassam Brigades.

Nevertheless, an Israeli military spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that the Jewish state's armed forces were on high alert and ready to face any scenario.

“Let every Arab mother know that if her son took part in the October 7 massacre, he will pay with his life for his actions,” said Barnea on the sidelines of the funeral for former Mossad chief Zvi Zamir, as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Thursday (4/1/ 2024).

“We are in the middle of a war, and the Mossad today, as it was 50 years ago, is committed to holding accountable the murderers who stormed on October 7, including the planners and instigators of the attack.”

Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement, launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm on October 7 against military bases and southern Israeli settlements near Gaza.

The attack, according to the Zionist government, killed around 1,139 Israeli soldiers and civilians.

However, Israeli media investigations revealed that many of the deaths were actually the result of “friendly-fire” incidents by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, a fact that most Israeli commentators and officials tend to ignore.