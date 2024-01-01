Playing central defense he limited his runs and solos, but against Sassuolo only Reijnders touched the ball more. The Rossoneri, however, have lost a lot of incisiveness

The common thread that ties Theo to the construction are the touches. The minutes with the ball between your feet and your head held high. He can play centrally, limit runs and support Kjaer in marking, but still keep track of the game: against Sassuolo he touched the ball 91 times and made 78 key passes. Only Reijnders did better, with 108 and 88 respectively in the same entries. A warranty. Before this year he had never played central defense, but in the moment of maximum emergency, with Kjaer, Thiaw and Kalulu out of play, he knocked on the door of Pioli's office and untied the Rossoneri's Gordian knot: “Mister, in I play half the game.”