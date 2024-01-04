Stefano Domenicali was clear. To maintain two Grands Prix in Italy, investments are needed to modernize the structures in order to keep up with other facilities and guarantee a better experience for the fans. There are undoubtedly various aspects on which both racetracks need to make progress, so much so that in recent months plans have been developed to intervene on some aspects of the circuits.

As regards the Lombard track, the interventions include the construction of new underpasses and additional routes to facilitate the flow of the public, as well as a resurfacing of the route with cutting-edge materials and the arrangement of the curbs, which will be readjusted accordingly.

Furthermore, there would also be enough resources for the new roofing of the pits and, in the future, to create new stands that should replace the removable ones, for which some projects have already been presented to give a modern image and provide new services to the public. However, the most urgent interventions are precisely those linked to the new asphalt, the underpasses and new pedestrian paths to facilitate the flow of spectators. Alongside there will also be secondary works, such as works to improve drainage.

Photo by: Erik Junius

Curva Parabolica, Monza

However, in an interview given last December, the CEO of Formula 1 did not hide his disappointment at discovering that the modernization works had not yet begun, despite the original plan for them to start immediately after the September Grand Prix.

“We are negotiating (for the renewal), but we need active elements on which we can carry forward this negotiation, because without doing certain things, we cannot talk about it. I often hear from the president Sticchi Damiani and therefore I know that the ACI is well aware. But we are in December and the works that were supposed to start in Monza immediately after the GP have not yet started, they should hopefully start soon. Mine is a constructive push, because the internal bureaucracies cannot stop the projects”, Domenicali had said.

After having unblocked the situation and resolved the procurement issue, the works should start in the first days of this month, so much so that the ceremony to start the interventions should be held on January 8th. Present at the event there should be representatives of the government and local institutions, as well as the president of Aci Angelo Sticchi Damiani.

The objective is to conclude the modernization works in time for the Italian Grand Prix next September, also because the FIA ​​inspectors will appear towards the middle of the year to evaluate the progress of the interventions and the characteristics of the new asphalt , as per practice. Furthermore, these changes will represent the first step to convince Formula 1 to renew the contract until 2030, as hoped by the ACI President.

