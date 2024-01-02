It's already been around for more than 5 years, but Capcom's best-selling game continues to break player records on Valve's platform.

At The Game Awards 2023, Capcom gave the big splash with Monster Hunter Wilds announcement new installment of the saga that will arrive, yes, in the distant year 2025. This implies that this year we will not have a new Monster Hunter game.

There's no need for it, fans of the franchise will think. Capcom has called a ''new'' hunt in its best-selling video game to date, and players have come in droves.

We are not talking about Monster Hunter Rise (released on PlayStation and Xbox in 2022), nor the Sunbreak expansion. This is Monster Hunter World.

It was first released in 2018, and has since become the most successful game in Capcom's entire history. It reached its best figures before the arrival of the pandemic, in 2020.

From there, the game lost steam as the months went by… until now, when has risen in style in numbers of active users on Steam.

Monster Hunter World is reborn with the New Year

A few days before Christmas, we already told you that players were returning to Monster Hunter World. Not only that, but newcomers to the saga were starting out on this adventure.

It is logical, then Monster Hunter World It is available at its lowest historical price on Steam. You can get Capcom's best-selling video game for less than 10 euros.

However, yesterday, January 1, 2024, a new chapter occurred in the successful trajectory of the title (via SteamDB). The maximum peak of players was not reached (almost 6 years ago, with 334,684 users), but spectacular numbers were achieved.

Almost 132,000 players They met in Monster Hunter World, which represents more than a third of the maximum peak. Not bad at all for a game that It is already more than 5 years old.

On such an important date, Monster Hunter World became the twelfth most popular game on Steam, surpassing colossi like Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, The Finals or Rust.

Until the arrival of Monster Hunter Wilds (in 2025), Capcom plans to boost the popularity of its previous installments, and, for now, the community is more than complying.

Monster Hunter World es the best-selling game in Capcom's entire history, which in recent weeks has been resurrected in style. You can play it on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.