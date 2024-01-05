Suara.com – The warm moments of Ahmad Dhani's family during the 2024 New Year celebrations successfully stole the public's attention.

The reason is, Ahmad Dhani's eldest son, Al Ghazali, was seen hugging and kissing his continued mother, Mulan Jameela.

From the uploads circulating, Al Ghazali seems to want to go home first. He then said goodbye to Ahmad Dhani's family members.

In the video, Maia Estianty's eldest child first hugs and greets Ahmad Dhani.

Next, Laura Moane's boyfriend switched to Mulan Jameela. He was seen embracing and kissing his mother on both cheeks, he continued.

Mulan Jameela also warmly welcomed the hug and kiss on the cheek from her child. He was also seen giving a message to Al Ghazali to be careful when he came home.

“Ahmad Dhani shows off the moment Al Ghazali hugged and kissed his continued mother, Mulan Jameela,” read the accompanying statement.

The video clip of Al Ghazali hugging and kissing Mulan Jameela went viral on TikTok with 3.9 million views.

“Ahmad Dhani's fun with his family,” wrote the TikTok account @aliefbugis, viewed on Friday (5/1/2024).

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments.

Al Ghazali hugs and kisses Mulan Jameela (YouTube/Ahmad Dhani In News)

Some netizens seemed to praise Maia Estianty and Ahmad Dhani for successfully educating their children so they have good ethics.

“Legowo, their mothers taught their children to always love. Kudos to Maia,” wrote a netizen.

“Mother Maia's products don't fail,” said another netizen.

“It's nice to see their family, the past doesn't always make people around them down. Dhani is extraordinary at educating children,” said another netizen.