The giant of the video game industry, Nexon, has been sentenced in South Korea to pay a fine of approximately $8.8 million, which is so far the highest penalty imposed by the authorities of that country. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said the company had been scamming players of the MMORPG MapleStory for ten years regarding the odds of its loot boxes.

In its conclusions delivered on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the authority indicated that during May 2010, loot boxes known as Cubes were introduced in MapleStory and what came out of these was evenly distributed at that time. But in September 2010, the probability structure was modified so that wins were awarded less frequently, although the developers stated in August 2011 that they had not changed them.

But this intensified between August 2011 and March 2021, as according to the findings of this case, the probability structure of the Cubes was modified even further, reaching the point that certain wins had a probability of zero. In addition to the irregularities in MapleStory, problems were also detected in the online game “Bubble Fighter”, which were also sanctioned. According to a Korean site, Nexon earned approximately $383.5 million in the 11 years between September 2010 and March 2021 with the Cubes.

The commission that imposed the fine claims that the sanction was particularly severe, because Nexon had already received a fine in 2018 for bad behavior in the game “Sudden Attack.” Additionally, Cubes are a core mechanic of MapleStory.

“We imposed the largest fine because the Cube is a core product of the game (Maple Story), the violation period is long, and this is the second violation (by Nexon) after Sudden Attack,” said Kim Jung-ki , director of the commission's oversight department.

For its part, the company has stated that it humbly accepts the fine and reserves the right to challenge the decision or take it to court.

Epic Games also had to pay a fine for something similar

This million-dollar fine paid by Nexon recalls what happened in December 2022, when the FTC, federal trade commission, or the Federal Trade Commission of the United States, began a legal dispute with the company that owns the Fortnite video game, Epic Games, then to accuse them of inducing players to make unwanted purchases, for which they had to pay a fine of 245 million dollars.

“Fortnite's contradictory, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration led players to incur unwanted charges based on pressing a single button,” was one of the accusations the FTC made on its official site, arguing that many of these transactions They occur accidentally due to the unintuitive format of the platforms.