Aries

During the year 2024, Venus offers you the possibility of fully satisfying your desires and not staying halfway. She gives you opportunities to achieve success, triumph and abundance. There are opportunities in the workplace, education, love, passion and romance.

Next week, with the arrival of the new Moon, you will see results regarding agreements or negotiations made in late November or early December.

Gemini

It is the perfect time to make some of your dreams come true, as it presents an opportunity for your achievements to be celebrated with recognition, rewards and applause.

If you are already in a relationship, this week and next are conducive to strengthening it, consolidating it and even formalizing it. Additionally, it is a favorable time if you are considering making any important purchase or sale.

Cancer

The universe is ready to reward you richly for everything you have achieved so far. The year begins with a full moon that will soon give way to the waning phase from the third day. This period of waning moon invites you to reflect and self-analysis, which is a phenomenal and wonderful opportunity.

You are experiencing one of your best moments, surrounded by your loved ones and your family. You are focused on expanding your knowledge, reading more, learning more and sharing more. This is a time to not be left wanting to try new things.

Sagittarius

Now is the ideal time to make affirmations, decrees and visualizations, in addition to performing your rituals, lighting candles and using your quartz crystals. All signs indicate that you are in an advantageous position.

It is time to explore what is new and different, taking advantage of the opportunities that arise, especially on the 3rd and the 7th, significant dates for you.

Aquarium

Completely trust your abilities and don't let anyone make you question them. This is the ideal time to start new initiatives in the creative field, as well as in public relations, human resources, sales and to express and communicate your ideas.

Between January 6 and 7, or even until January 9 and 10, a very beneficial association is in sight for you. This connection will be essential for your future plans and projects.

With information from Mizada Mohamed

