When choosing one wireless headphones, we can opt for very premium brands, but that can sometimes make us lose our budget. However, at Miravia we have seen some very complete and high-quality JBL ones that are not going to make the January slope any steeper.

In an offer especially aimed at new Miravia users, you can get wireless headphones from such a top brand for just over 20 euros. If you are not a new user or do not want to create a new account, the price is still quite interesting and could save your money for Epiphany.

Sound quality and comfort

Take the step to some auriculares True Wireless is to gain comfort. You can enjoy exceptional sound without worrying about the cables getting caught in your clothes or in the environment and with ergonomics typical of a brand as renowned in audio as JBL.

The JBL Vibe 100TWS are in-ear headphones (in-ear) that have the JBL Deep Bass sound technology. With this, the 8 mm drivers are used to enjoy very deep bass, which is one of the aspects that stands out the most in headphones from premium brands compared to low-cost ones.

Beyond listening to your favorite music or podcasts, with these wireless headphones you can take calls hands-free. That is why they also have a microphone so that everything is heard very clearly on calls and also allows access to the voice assistant of your device.

To suit the circumstances, although they pair instantly when you take them out of the case, they also have Dual Connect, the technology that allows you to use them independently, thus saving battery. Thus, you can only use the left or right if the volume is sufficient for what you want to listen to or the position recommends it. For example, lying down.

Battery and durability

Taking into account that since they are wireless headphones that need to connect to the device via Bluetooth, you have to take into account a battery consumption that in other headphones causes them to soon run out of battery. However, this does not happen in the JBL Vibe 100TWS. They have a total of 15 hours of use. 5 of them correspond to a full charge of the headphones, so you could use them uninterrupted during that time. Plus, the case has 10 hours of charge, so every time you put them away, you'll have them back to 100% in no time.

JBL Vibe 100TWS wireless headphones

*Prices updated at the time of publishing or reviewing this article. They may vary over time.

These wireless headphones are one of the star products of the first January sales at Miravia. By following the purchase link you can buy them at a reduced price of only 35.16 euros. However, if it is your first purchase or you create a new user, you can enjoy the welcome discount and subtract 12 euros from the price of the item, getting them almost as a gift for just over 20 euros with free shipping.