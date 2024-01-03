After the agreement reached between the government of Mexico, businessmen and the workers' union, Starting this January 1, the general minimum wage and for the Northern Border Free Zone will have an increase of 20 percent.

The National Commission of Minimum Wages (Conasami), in charge of setting the amounts year after year, announced the agreement by which employers, unions and the Government They approved the salary increase to reach a minimum remuneration of 7,468 pesos per month.

The Council of Representatives of Conasmi detailed that the general minimum wage for 2024 will be:

General minimum wage (applies in 26 states): It will go from 207.44 to 248.93 pesos per day.

Northern Border Free Zone (applies in 6 states): It will go from 312.41 to 374.89 pesos per day

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Conasami Minimum Wage salary increase

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions