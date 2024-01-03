2024 begins with great news for Mexican workers, since an increase in the minimum wage has been announced at the national level.

Starting from the first minute of the year, the minimum wage will increase depending on the profession and work performed.

How much will the minimum wage increase in 2024?

First we must remember that there are two tabulations for the minimum wage: that of the northern border strip (ZLFN) and that of the rest of the country.

The new minimum wage will be, for the ZLFN, $374.89while in the rest of the republic it will be $248.93all in Mexican pesos.

The increase will be 62.48 pesos for the northern border, and of 41.49 pesos in the rest of the country.

We recommend searching on the official portal of the National Commission of Minimum Wages (CONASAMI) from where you can consult the table of current minimum wages.

***Stay up to date with the news, join our official WhatsApp channel

FA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions