If 2023 showed anything, it is that film and TV adaptations of video games are having a good time. It looks like the positive trend will continue for years to come, with the Minecraft movie expected to be another big representative. Now, a new report reveals an actor who has just joined the cast.

The Minecraft movie has been in the plans for many years. In fact, the official premiere was expected to take place on March 4, 2022, although multiple delays and creative changes postponed the launch date. Luckily, it seems that the project is finally on the right track.

According to a new report from the Deadline portal, the production of the feature film inspired by the video game Mojang y Microsoft is about to start in New Zealand. While waiting for more information, a new member of the cast was announced who, curiously, has a lot of experience in video game adaptations.

Related video: 2023: video game adaptations to film and TV are no longer pathetic, but…

Jack Black would play Steve in the Minecraft movie

According to the report, Jack Blackwho we previously heard as Bowser in Super Mario Bros. The Movie, he will participate in the live-action Minecraft movie. According to sources, she will play Stevethe avatar used by players in the sandbox title.

In addition to his participation in the animated film of the Nintendo plumber, the actor and singer is part of the cast of the Borderlands film, where he played the friendly robot Claptrap.

Details about the plot remain a mystery, and even the script credits have not yet been determined; However, we already know that Jared Jessresponsible of Napoleon Dynamite y free nacho, will occupy the director's chair. Reports indicate that the release date is scheduled for early 2025.

From Super Mario Bros. The Movie to Minecraft: Jack Black would be Steve

The adaptation of Minecraft produced by Warner Bros. y Legendary Pictures will star Jason Momoawho played the superhero Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe on film. Danielle Brooks y Sebastian Eugene Hansen will also appear, and in December it was announced that Emma Myerswho plays Enid Sinclair in the series Wednesday, joined the cast in an unspecified role.

But tell us, are you excited about this movie? Do you think it will meet expectations? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Minecraft.

Related video: The story behind Minecraft

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente