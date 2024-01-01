The centre-back had been sold on a temporary basis to Villarreal, where he made 13 appearances. He will not be available for the match against Cagliari

Milan embraces Matteo Gabbia again. The centre-back, sold to Villarreal on a temporary basis in the summer, will return from his loan to deal with the injury emergency that hit the Rossoneri rearguard. Gabbia is expected in Milan in the evening, tomorrow he will carry out the bureaucratic process necessary to be reinstated in the squad. He will not be available for tomorrow's Italian Cup match against Cagliari.

Gabbia spent four months on loan in Spain, where he made 13 appearances in the league and Europa League. In the last six La Liga matches he has remained on the bench or in the stands. Born in 1999, he grew up in the Rossoneri youth team and made 51 appearances and one goal for Milan. For him also an experience on loan among the ranks of Lucchese in Serie C in 2018-19 (30 games). To deal with the injuries of Thiaw, Kalulu and Tomori, Pioli called him back to base.