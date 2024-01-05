Miki Nadal has arrived very fit at Pasapalabra. He alone has undergone the entire test for his team at Una de Cuatro. He Nor has let Moses intervene! All the credit for the 30 seconds that the contestant has added is his. Furthermore, he has confirmed himself as a film expert.

The test had as options films of all time. The first ones that Miki has encountered were Psycho, Casablanca, Taxi Driver, and Aladdin. Without hesitating in any of the answers, she has been adding successes until putting the icing on the cake with Flashdance. He has not resisted a single genre, from comedy to horror through drawings and musicals.

After this exhibition, it was the turn of the blue team, starting with Elena Furiase. “Devoting myself to what I do, now me with this man… how do I do it?” the actress joked. Without a doubt, it has been a spectacular plenary session. Would you be able to emulate it without a single mistake? Hit play and test yourself!

Miki has not been the only one who has shined in this afternoon's program, since Moisés has left the entire set stunned with his brilliant performance in El Rosco.

The contestant from Rioja has put the spectators on edge by reaching 24 correct answers in a heart-stopping afternoon in which Óscar has been on the verge of doing something similar.