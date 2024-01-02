The speed at which the different artificial intelligence platforms focused on image generation are developing is incredible, and what at first seemed to be a tool that only knew how to return somewhat horrendous images, has now reached a level of realism that is hardly possible. many you will know how to differentiate. So much so that it's scary.

Index

See all sections

Midjourney gets closer to perfect reality

On Reddit there is a user who usually leaves people speechless with his creations in MidJourney V6. This is KudzuEye, a user quite expert in generating prompts for artificial intelligence who has come up with a new style that obtains very realistic results.

His latest gallery makes his intentions very clear. You leave the viewer completely confused with images that could perfectly be photos taken with mobile phones in everyday situations. Under the name of “Boring American Photorealism” The gallery shows an incredible image treatment, with the depth of field, detail, noise level and color that a mobile phone could give you when taking a photo.

The images have been generated with the V6 version of MidJourney (–v6 in the prompt), and although its creator warns not to review them too closely (for obvious reasons) the overall result is incredible.

How to detect if a photo is made with artificial intelligence

In any case, artificial intelligence is still not perfect. In shared images, it is enough to look closer to some details to actually realize that there is something strange in the scene, and if there is a key element in this identification, it is none other than hands.

The artificial intelligences in charge of generating images they still cannot achieve perfection in human hands. Although at first they returned authentic human masses of spaghetti, now it is much closer to reality, but it still does not achieve a credible result. One hand may be missing or have extra fingers, not to mention the intertwining that occurs between them on more than one occasion.

2024 will be full of fake news

The results are incredible, but it is inevitable to think about a problem that is impossible to avoid, and that is identity theft or the possibility of generating false images with which to support false news or an event that did not really happen.

Taking into account the level of detail and imitation of environments that is currently achieved, it is clear that by the middle of the year we should be seeing images without knowing exactly if they are reality or a random digital work.

On the other hand, it is also interesting to know that tools are being developed that will be used to detect this type of fictitious images, but the level and speed with which the image generation tool is growing is such that it is very difficult to keep it up to date. stripe.

Fuente: Reddit