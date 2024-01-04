2023 has been, without a doubt, the year of artificial intelligence and 2024 has every chance to be the year of things with artificial intelligence. Microsoft has been one of the driving agents of this technology, a technology that has helped it improve Edge's market share a little (very little), and now we know what the next step is: a key dedicated to its artificial intelligence, Copilot, on the Windows keyboard.

The first big change in 30 years. Keyboards, with their different form factors and designs, haven't changed much at their core. In fact, the last big change was the introduction of the Windows key 30 years ago. According to Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, “Almost 30 years ago, we introduced the Windows key on the PC keyboard, allowing people around the world to interact with Windows. We see this as another moment transformative in our journey with Windows, where Copilot will be the entry point to the world of AI on the PC.”

What will this key do? The Copilot key will be found on the right side of the keyboard, right next to the right Alt, where the menu key used to be. What it will do is launch Windows Copilot, the Windows 11 artificial intelligence assistant, when it is available in all countries. The idea is that AI is omnipresent in our use of the PC, although if Copilot is not available the key will launch Windows search.

First stop: CES. The change begins now, as soon as at CES. According to Microsoft, “In the coming days leading up to and during CES, you'll start to see the Copilot key on many of the new Windows 11 PCs from our ecosystem partners, which will be available from late February through spring, including upcoming Surface devices.”

AI in everything. As we said previously, throughout 2023 we have seen how artificial intelligence has made its way into various aspects of our lives. Not only is it a chatbot, but it has also sneaked into our browser, into our office suite, into our photo editing programs and now it will fully sneak into our computer to effectively have a co-pilot.

