2023 started, among other things, with a huge leap on the part of Edge, Microsoft's browser, the result of the agreement with OpenAI. It integrated a version of ChatGPT into its search engine to change an old paradigm: instead of entering keywords in a text box, we would start asking questions in natural language to the search engine. He then became a co-pilot for navigation.

And more functions arrived such as multi-window in the same tab to differentiate itself more and more and gain share in a market that continues to be dominated, by far, by Chromewith Safari, Firefox, Opera and Edge itself picking up the remains.

However, Edge's market share has not grown significantly, taking into account the potential of its new features… and taking into account all the strategies that Microsoft has employed to force its users to stay on Edge.

12% at the expense of…

Let's see how the desktop browser market has evolved in the last five years, according to StatCounter data. A graph that reflects well what we said before: dominance of Chrome, distribution of the rest to others.

To fully understand what has happened with these alternatives, we are going to eliminate Chrome from the graph. This is how this competition between minorities has evolved:

Edge has indeed grown. From the 10% quota it had a year ago to the 12% with which it reaches 2024, which allows it, thanks to the fall of Safari, to be the second option on the market. Now, it is still part of the group of minority browsers and its growth is not, as we said, aligned with how much and good it has incorporated in 2023. Nor with Microsoft's not very subtle efforts to keep users in it. of Windows in particular.

Stay on Edge and tell your friends

For example, the dissuasive message that Bing has been showing when we search in Edge for “download Chrome”. A banner with the text “No need to download a new web browser. Microsoft recommends using Edge for a fast, secure, and modern web experience that can help you save time and money.”





Imagen: The Verge.

Once Chrome was downloaded, another message appeared asking to complete a survey about the reason why we wanted to download a browser other than Edge.





Imagen: The Verge.

They are messages that, as XDA Developers explains in an analysis of this type of notices, damage reputation of the browser, which seeks to force too much to stay in it, bordering on intrusion. And it's not just those, there are also others along the same lines, and one in particular has a lot to scratch. He is the one who warns his users that Edge runs “on the same technology as Chrome, with the confidence that Microsoft adds.”

That is a completely true message: Edge, for a long time, chose to use Chromium, something that brought immediate improvements in performance and compatibility, but at the cost of losing several things, such as the ability to control its own browser, being at the expense of the updates made by Google, or the ability to differentiate itself from the rest of the Chromium-based browsers, which are almost all of them except for Safari, Firefox and little else.

Manifest V3, its last major update, arrived surrounded by controversy due to incompatibilities with extensions and ad blockers, the perfect example of the loss of control that the move to Chromium represented. It is not that that decision was wrong, it is simply that it ensured benefits but also carried risks and tolls.

There are more examples, such as the persistence of Windows considering Edge as the default browser to open links directly from the system even if we have chosen another option as the default browser. Whether it's a search in Windows Search or the news widget.

Even so, the incorporation of new features based on the agreement with OpenAI at the beginning of last year has meant that Edge is a much more complete and interesting browserwith plenty of potential for many to value it even above Chrome, something that seemed like an entelechy not so long ago.

However, this mix of good proposals and excessive insistence has only translated into an increase of two percentage points in market share.

Featured image | Microsoft, Mockup Studio.

In Xataka | Firefox against everyone: the world of browsers is conquered by Chromium.