The arrival of 2024 has marked a milestone in the history of copyright and pop culture. Mickey Mouse, the iconic Disney character, has entered the public domain, specifically the first version that appeared on “Steamboat Willie.” This event opens up a world of creative possibilities, but also presents significant legal challenges.

The short film Steamboat Willie, released in 1928, is known for being the first appearance of Mickey Mouse. On the 95th anniversary of its release, this version of the character is now free to be used by artists and creatives.

It is crucial to note that only this specific representation of Mickey, a rougher and more mischievous mouse, is the one that has been left free of copyright.

However, modern versions of Mickey Mouse, such as those seen in Fantasia or Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, remain under the copyright protection of Disney. Furthermore, the trademark plays a fundamental role in this new era.

Disney continues to maintain the rights to the Mickey Mouse name and signature design elements of more recent versions. This means that any use of the character that infringes Disney trademarks or creates confusion in the marketplace could trigger legal action.

A horror comedy and a Mickey video game have already been created

Despite these restrictions, the change to the public domain has already inspired several creations. For example, the feature film Mickey's Mouse Trap, a live-action horror comedy, has been announced.

Additionally, Nightmare Forge Games has revealed a horror video game titled Infestation 88. These projects use Steamboat Willie's version of Mickey, demonstrating the creative possibilities that now open up.

Disney, aware of this change, has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its rights in the most modern versions of Mickey Mouse. The company wants to fight consumer confusion caused by unauthorized uses of Mickey and other iconic characters.

The entry of “Steamboat Willie” into the public domain not only celebrates an iconic moment in animation history, but also raises questions about the Copyright and intellectual property in the modern era.

As artists and creators explore these new freedoms, Disney's legal surveillance of its most famous character will remain firm. This duality between innovation and brand protection is what defines the new era of Mickey Mouse.