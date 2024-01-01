As of today, January 1, 2024, Mickey Mouse is in the public domain. To be exact, this only applies to its original version from 1928, which appeared in the animated short film Steamboat Willie. Some developers decided to take advantage of this to reveal today an interesting game that probably won't be liked by anyone. Disney.

This is Infestation 88, a horror game that will give a very sinister twist to the popular character of the company. As you can imagine, the project has caught the attention of many people, as it presents a terrifying Mickey Mouse now that its decades-old version can be used freely.

This is Infestation 88, Mickey Mouse's horror game

Disney won't like Infestation 88

The study Nightmare Forge Games revealed this morning Infestation 88, title of horror and survival which, without a doubt, will attract the attention of Disney and all its fans. It is a proposal that can be enjoyed alone or with up to 3 other players.

The game takes us to 1988, the year in which a rat infestation got out of control and created true abominations. Your mission will be to survive and use various elements in the levels to escape. However, the task will not be easy.

All kinds of threats will be around you, including a macabre version of the first Mickey Mouse that will follow you wherever you go. The game is in development for PC and, for now, it does not have a confirmed release date. We only know that it will debut at some point in 2024.

According to its creators, the game is inspired by Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey to present the iconic Disney character from a new perspective. The title will have character customization features and the developers promised support for Nvidia's DLSS. Below you can see a trailer:

