One of the first events that have given us something to talk about in 2024 is that the original Mickey Mouse design created by Disney is already in the public domain, so everyone can use it and profit from it without having legal problems. The horror video game starring this character has just changed its name after controversial links with the nazi movement.

It was not long after the revelation of Infestation 88 so that the Internet would find hidden references to the Nazis.

In Infestation 88 the player has to gas rats to eliminate a plague. Many took it as an allusion to what the nazi movement during the Second World War.

That's not all, but also found in the name Infestation 88 allusions to the leader of the Germany coconut, Hitlersince the letter “H” is the 8th letter of the alphabet and 88 make reference to “Praise Hitler” o “Hail Hitler“. Added to this is that the full name of the game is made up of 14 charactersa symbolic number in terms of white supremacy.

All these details were clear to many that the game would have a connotation about Germany coconut and the genocide which he carried out in the middle of the last century with the holocaust. Such was the controversy generated by the above that the developer changed the name of the game.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 51 of 2023

Why is the Mickey Mouse horror game changing its name?

Via Twitter (X) Nightmare Forge Games assured that his game Infestation 88 was set in 1988 and that it was decided this way to coincide with the game logo and art.

Nightmare Forge Games assures that Infestation 88 has no Nazi connotations

According to the studio's response to Kotaku, the studio's intention was not to show “additional connotations“, and states that they did not know that the number 88 had “additional meaning“.

For this reason, it was decided to change the name of Infestation 88 a Infestation: Origins

“We apologize for our ignorance on this and appreciate you letting us know so we could solve it immediately!”, expressed the study.

In case you missed it: Disney first brought the original Mickey Mouse to video games.

What do you think of the controversy generated by the horror game Mickey Mouse? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Mickey Mouse by visiting this page.

Related Video: Disney Speedstorm – “Minnie Mouse” Character Reveal Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente 1, 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News