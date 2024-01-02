After the rights to the original Mickey Mouse short film expired, it didn't take long for the machinery to get underway to release the scariest versions of the Disney mascot.

As of yesterday, January 1, Mickey Mouse is no longer protected by Disney copyright, well, strictly speaking, it is the short film version Steamboat Willie the one that has passed into the public domain, not later versions.

But it is more than enough for the wheels of the industry to take the iconic mouse that has become the mascot of The Walt Disney Company to places where the Mouse House would never have taken it.

We have a great example with Mickey’s Mouse Trapthe first horror film in which Mickey Mouse becomes an infamous slasher killer eager to spill the blood of a group of kids.

If you have memories of Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood, it's normal, the situation is exactly the same as that experienced by the characters in A. A. Milne in 2022, when they passed into the public domain and were turned into heartless butchers.

Mickey Mouse makes the leap to terror, although Disney will not be happy

Mickey's Mouse Trap is directed by Jamie Bailey and starring Sophie McIntosh, Callum Sywyk, Allegra Nocita, Ben Harris, Damir Kovic, Mackenzie Mills, Nick Biskupek y Simon Phillips. The synopsis of the movie advance the following.

“It's Alex's 21st birthday, but she's stuck in the arcade on a night shift, so her friends decide to surprise her. Unfortunately, a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse decides to take on his own game, which they play. They must survive.”

Although Disney has not issued any statement in this regard after the release of the film's trailer, they made it clear a long time ago that this type of adaptations are not liked in the House of Mouse and that they would “defend their characters with the tools that the law offered them.” . Of course, the law says that, as of yesterday, this version of Mickey Mouse is in the public domain.

What do you think of the trailer for Mickey's Mouse Trap? Will it have the same result as the Winnie the Pooh slasher as it seems to be glimpsed in the images?