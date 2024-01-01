At Xataka we have a tradition to start the year and this 2024 was not going to be an exception. As we already did in 2021, 2022 or 2023, here we leave you with the new works entering the public domain. Those that may be used without affecting copyright. Works that already belong to everyone.

This year we do it accompanied by a very special character. A character who has been with us for 95 years and whose first iconic image has entered the public domain in the United States. We explain the case of Mickey Mouse and review the rest of the works of film, literature or music that will become part of public culture in 2024.

How long does it take to enter the public domain?

To calculate whether a work enters the public domain, you must count the years that have passed since the author's death. This is how it is in Europe, where it was harmonized that a work was free of use and access if 70 years have passed since the creator's death.

However, in Spain there is an exception to this rule and that is that for authors who died before 1987, the period of time is 80 years and not 70 years. Therefore, this 2024 they enter the public domain in Spain the works of authors who died in 1943.

Despite attempts at unification, each country still has its own copyright regulations. In the case of the United States, the general rule is 70 years after the death of the creator or 85 years from its first publication, but there are multiple exceptions. In Asia, a period of 50 years is typical.

This difference in the number of years usually generates confusion, since A work may be in the public domain in one country and not yet in others.. If we add to this that there have been many ad hoc regulations to protect certain works in a special way, we have a complex situation.

Why Mickey Mouse is a special case

Nearly 95 years later, Mickey Mouse has entered the public domain in the United States. Not the character itself, but the original image that appeared in the short 'Steamboat Willie'. Even this small portion of the character has taken more years than usual. Disney's role in copyright regulation in the United States has been very active, as demonstrated by the fact that the last extension of 1988 is popularly known as 'The Mickey Mouse Protection Act'.

That image of the first Mickey Mouse, with the black and white color and that pointier nose, can be used freely in the United States. But The Mickey Mouse brand remains in the hands of Disney. Also the most modern versions. We will see what happens with that iconic image and if new works appear, in the style of what has happened with Winnie The Pooh.

There is more detail to take into account. The first Mickey Mouse enters the public domain in the United States, but not in Spain. Walt Disney died in 1966 and it would not be until 80 years later that his creations would be free. That is, until 2047.

Works that enter the public domain in 2024

Here we leave you a list of the authors who enter the public domain in Spain, having passed more than 80 years since their death.

Cinema and literature

W.S. Van Dyke: American film director, Oscar-winning for 'The Supper of the Accused' and 'San Francisco', where the earthquake scene had a great impact.

Antonio Zozaya: Spanish journalist and writer, renowned republican intellectual.

Stephen Vincent Benét: American writer, poet, and novelist.

Christoph Probst, Hans y Sophie Scholl: German resistance fighters and members of the nonviolent anti-Nazi White Rose movement.

Kostis Palamas: Greek poet.

Alfredo González Prada: Peruvian writer, diplomat and journalist.

Henrik Pontoppidan: Danish novelist. Nobel Prize in Literature in 1917

Nikola Tesla: Serbian-American electrical engineer and inventor, author of multiple books and articles on science and experiments.

Simone Weil: French activist and politician. She is the author of numerous philosophical essays.

Jaume Massó: Catalan editor and director of the magazine l'Avenç.

Ricardo Leon: Spanish novelist and poet

Art and music

Gustav Vigeland: Norwegian sculptor. He owes his fame to Vigeland Park, where much of his works are exhibited.

Carlos Arniches: Spanish comedian of the generation of '98.

Sergei Rachmaninov: Russian composer and conductor, one of the most influential pianists of the 20th century.

Julius Fučík: Swedish composer and conductor of military bands, including 'The Entry of the Gladiators'.

Emilio Cebrián Ruiz: Spanish composer of pasodobles, hymns and popular marches.

Fats Waller: one of the great pianists in the history of swing.

