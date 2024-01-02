The great symbol of Walt Disney Pictures, good old Mickey Mouse, is now a horror legend. How things change in these modern times…

Mickey Mouse has become a horror movie. The entry of the classic animated character into the public domain has inspired filmmakers to create a darker version of the little mouse. This new horror film, titled “Mickey's Mouse Trap,” was announced on the same day that the classic black-and-white cartoon, Steamboat Willie, was made public for use by filmmakers outside of Disney.

The film presents a disturbing plot. On Alex's 21st birthday, she and her friends are surprised by a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse while they are trapped in an arcade on the night shift. The lethal game proposed by this masked man becomes a survival challenge for Alex and his companions. We leave you the trailer:

And also the official poster of the Mickey Mouse horror movie:

A narrative revolution that is already attracting attention

The masked killer's design is clearly inspired by the classic black and white version of Mickey Mouse. This marks a radical departure from more familiar representations of the character and appears to completely distance itself from the friendly image of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

Although this Mickey Mouse horror movie doesn't seem to align with Disney's traditional approach, the company was perhaps ready for these types of spinoffs, especially after the financial success of Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood, a dark reinterpretation of the beloved children's character .

The release of Mickey's Mouse Trap and its spooky take on the iconic character is sure to attract attention for its unexpected transformation from a symbol of childhood into the world of cinematic horror.

