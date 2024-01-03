We continue celebrating Christmas in Pasapalabra. Even with the hangover from New Year's Eve, Michelle Calvó and Nacho Guerreros have faced each other in La Pista and as a song they have found a Christmas theme.

The first fragment that was played seems absolutely unmistakable, although not for the actress. Unexpectedly, she has started singing a Christmas carol to try her luck: “A donkey goes towards Bethlehem, rin rin.” Roberto Leal has made her see her failure with a joke: “The donkey has to be almost back.”

The turn has passed to Nacho, who was clear about the success of Mecano's Un Año Más. Seeing that it was so easy, Michelle complained: “You have favoritism.” Roberto responded: “This is the song that had to be played today.” Relive this moment in the video

The year has been about to begin in Pasapalabra with the big surprise of the jackpot. Moisés was launched in El Rosco after reaching 23 hits.

“I can't believe it,” he reacted to the failure that left him without a feat. In any case, his brilliant test has made it very difficult for Oscar to come back.