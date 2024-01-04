Suara.com – The second child of singer Pinkan Mambo, Michelle Ashley, admitted that she would not consider Arya Khan to be her stepfather.

Instead of considering him as her father, Michelle Ashley will only consider Arya Khan as her mother's partner.

“I actually don't think he (Arya Khan) is my father because I'm more, what? I'm closer (closer) to my (biological) father,” said Michelle Ashley.

Michelle Ashley Pinkan Mambo's Child (Instagram/@pinkan_mambo)

“(Arya Khan) I'm more like my mother's partner, really. Personally, I don't consider him a continued father,” he added, quoting from Melaney Ricardo's podcast on Thursday (4/1/2024).

If one day we meet, Michelle Ashley will not kiss Arya Khan's hand or hug her like a child to a parent.

“No. I mean, it's not our custom to kiss hands, right? (Hugs) don't do that either,” said Michelle.

Even so, Michelle Ashley will still respect Arya Khan as Pinkan Mambo's husband.

Until now, Michelle Ashley has not given her blessing to Pinkan Mambo and Arya Khan's marriage.

The reason is, the 17 year old teenager feels that the romantic relationship between his mother and Arya Khan has only been established for a few weeks.

“I actually don't agree because at first they were close. They became close recently, right, and my mother didn't tell me either,” said Michelle Ashley on another occasion.

“I'm so confused as to why they seem to be so quick and get married straight away,” continued Michelle Ashley.

It is known that Pinkan Mambo married Arya Khan on December 24 2023. Their marriage contract was held simply.

Married in an Islamic way, Pinkan Mambo was apparently willing to change religions to become Arya Khan's wife.