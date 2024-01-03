Actor Michael Keaton became famous for playing a character as peculiar as Beetlejuice under the orders of Tim Burton.

In 1988, Beetlejuice was released, a comedy with horror overtones where ghosts hire an eccentric character to get the current tenants of their home to leave the house. That will lead to all kinds of chaotic adventures. Directed by Tim Burton, the film elevated Michael Keaton who later played Batman with the same director.

Without a doubt, what stands out the most about the film is the appearance of Beetlejuice himself. The curious thing is that it was Michael Keaton himself who created that appearance, although at first he was not sure how to interpret that unique character: “I had no idea what Tim Burton was talking about, but I liked him. I said: I wish I could do that. “You seem like a really nice guy and I know you’re creative, but I don’t get it.”

The director continued to insist and met with the actor several times. In the end Michael Keaton had a plan in mind: “I said: Give me the night or two days and I called the wardrobe department at the studio and said: Send me a bunch of wardrobes from different time periods, at random. Just choose a shelf. And then I thought of an idea of ​​teeth and an idea of ​​a walk.”

He created the character's look and appeared on set.

“Here's the amazing part: I've never seen anything like it. We discussed it. I said: I want hair that looks like I stuck my finger in an electrical outlet. And I said, 'I want mold because Tim Burton said he lives under rocks.' Actor Michael Keaton recalled. “So I showed up for work, went on stage and said, This is going to be very out of character, or it's going to, I don't know what it's going to do.”

It seems that Tim Burton accepted everything that actor Michael Keaton proposed because the film went ahead with the look that the actor had prepared. Together they achieved one of the most shocking comedies of the 80s.

Now they will make the sequel and we will see one of the actor's best characters again. The release date is September 6, 2024.

Beetlejuice 2

