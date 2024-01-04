The construction works of the Mayan Train, an ambitious infrastructure project that connects the southeast of Mexico, have given rise almost by surprise to an archaeological discovery described as the greatest treasure in decades.

Archaeologists have found a set of treasures that offer new clues about the development of the Mayan civilizationone of the most important in Mesoamerica—Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras and El Salvador—.

Objects found include a solar disk at Chichén Itzá, a sculpture of the corn god at Palenque, a dual stele at Uxmal, bas-reliefs at Ek Balam, funerary urns and potsherds.

“In Yucatán, Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Chiapas we have discovered more than 1.4 million ceramic fragments, more than 50,000 movable and immovable property, such as palaces and structures, constituting the largest archaeological treasure found in recent decades in Mexico “Diego Prieto Hernández, director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), explains to EFE.

These archaeological findings of the Mayan Train revolutionize what until then was known about the Mayan culture

The objects found They offer new clues about the development of civilization, its social organization and its religious beliefs..

For example, the solar disk of Chichén Itzá is a great discovery, since this object represents the Mayan solar god, Kinich Ahau. Its discovery suggests that Chichén Itzá was an important religious center for the Mayans.

Among many other objects found, little by little they have been inferring that Uxmal was an important political center for the Mayans, that corn was a key element of the Mayans or that even war was almost the center of their culture.

After all this, they claim that now The next step is the conservation of the found objectssince they are really fragile and must be protected from degradation.

Likewise, they affirm that all of them must be accessible to all those interested in Mayan culture, which is why the INAH has created a program for conservation, and the Mayan Train will include a museum that will expose the findings to everyone.