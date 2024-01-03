Mexico began the new year as it has done since 2020: with a debt issue in the international financial markets, however, on this occasion it carried out the largest placement in the recent history of public credit, with three new reference bonds for a total amount of 7.5 billion dollars.

According to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), a maximum demand of 21.3 billion dollars was reached. In this regard, the Undersecretary of the Treasury, Gabriel Yorio Gonzálezreported that this is a historic transition through which our country inaugurated emissions in the international markets in 2024.

On his social networks he emphasized that “we managed to reduce the cost of financing with favorable rates and secured 100% of this year's external debt maturities.” With this, according to the federal official, we continue to be one of the countries with sustainable and low debt levels as a percentage of the gross domestic product (GDP).

In addition, it reported that 2023 ended with a debt level of 47.2% of GDP, one of the lowest compared to other similar countries. He assured that with this operation, it demonstrates that Mexico continues to be an attractive country for international investors.

He even mentioned that in this new issue “we expanded the investor base, incorporating participants from the Arabian Peninsula.”

Sign of deterioration

For its part, the Director of Economic and Financial Analysis of Banco Base, Gabriela Siller, He considered that the fact that it was the largest issuance of sovereign debt on record is consistent with the increase in the fiscal deficit expected for 2024. “The government will need to place more debt to cover the deficit,” he clarified.

Siller established that although in the short term this issuance is expected to have a limited impact on the total debt as a proportion of the size of the economy, it is a sign of deterioration in public finances.

The above, he warned, could become a problem for the credit rating, if indebtedness continues at a high rate by 2025 and in the following years.

Bonus details

The SHCP stated in a statement that this transaction not only improves the liquidity and efficiency of the dollar bond yield curve, it also establishes a positive precedent for future Mexican issuers from the public and private sectors throughout the year.

At the same time, he reaffirmed Mexico's commitment to keeping public debt in line with the debt ceiling authorized by Congress and ensuring the continuity of responsible and prudent fiscal management in line with the objectives of the Annual Financing Plan 2024.

He detailed that the debt issuance was through three bonds with the following characteristics:

The first bonus It has a maturity of 5 years, will pay a yield rate of 5.07% and a coupon of 5%, that is, 37 basis points cheaper than in January 2023, for an amount of one billion dollars.

A second bonus documented 12 years for 4 billion dollars that will pay a yield rate of 6.09% and coupon of 6%, which represents 30 basis points cheaper compared to the issuance of the same month, but in 2023.

Finally, the third bonus for a 30-year term for $2.5 billion that will pay a yield rate of 6.45% and a coupon of 6.40%, only 11 basis points above April 2023.

