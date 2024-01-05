Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is one of Konami's most anticipated games

Naked Snake will return in the remake of the third installment of Metal Gear Solid

Konami has been a video game company that has brought great joy for decades, but in the last generation it was characterized by an almost absolute absence following the release of Metal Gear Soliv V: The Phantom Pain and the dismissal of Hideo Kojima. However, in more recent times this appears to have changed, as the Silent Hill event of 2022 and the subsequent announcements related to the Solid Snake saga seem to make it clear that the company returns with enthusiasmincluding within these projects Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Under this premise, although it must be said that many fans continue to ask for the remake of the first Metal Gear Solid, the truth is that the return of the third installment is causing a great furor among fans of the license, especially after the gameplay shown at an Xbox event that showed everything Metal Gear Solid fans wanted to see except the release date. However, it seems that we won't have to wait too long to play it.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater appears in a video about PS5 releases for 2024

Under this premise, although the recent news surrounding Metal Gear Solid has been scarce beyond the fact that the original voice of Solid Snake has already played the fifth installment, it seems that a recent video from the PlayStation channel would have given the definitive clue. about what Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released sometime in 2024the reason for this being the video itself.

And in it you can see all the games that will come to PS5 that they are already announcing, including names like Tekken 8, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, among many others. And as you can see at minute 1:30, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is among the lucky onesso it is clear that we will see it at some point in 2024. Of course, because the games are not shown in order, we cannot speculate about the month:

For the rest, it only remains to remember that, being developed with Unreal Engine 5, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater estará disponible en PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S y PC at some indeterminate time.

