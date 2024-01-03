Mega Medicham in Pokémon GO has returned as a powerful boss in the challenging Mega Raids.

The mobile game already detailed its next Classic Community Day with Porygon. At the same time, Lycanroc Twilight Form debuted at an event, and there are many incentives to complete the New Year 2024 research.

But there is a lot you need to know if you want defeat Mega Medicham in Pokémon GO on the first try and without problems.

Mega Medicham in Pokémon GO: Strengths, weaknesses and moves

To beat Mega Medicham en Pokémon GO First you will have to know everything basic regarding their strengths and weaknesses.

Medicham is a Fighting and Psychic type Pokémon. This means that it is resistant to Fighting and Rock type attacks. However, it is weak to Flying, Ghost, and Fairy-type moves from which it will receive 160% of the damage.

Regarding his statistics, Mega Medicham It has 205 Attack points, 179 Defense points and 155 HP. In the main series his Mega Evolution boosts almost all of his stats, especially his Attack, Defense and Speed.

These are the quick moves you can learn:

Psychocut (Psychic) ​​Counterattack (Fighting)

It also has these charged moves:

Dynamic Fist (Fighting) Increasing Fist (Fighting) Ice Fist (Ice) Psychic (Psychic)

Best counters for Mega Medicham raid in Pokémon GO

Now that you know the essential data of Mega Medicham in Pokémon GO, you will need to choose well between their best counters. You'll basically have to focus on Pokémon that exploit their weaknesses to deal extra damage, and that have good STAB moves.

Remember that your chances of winning will increase if you use powered up versions of these Pokémon. This includes Mega, XL size and dark versions where possible. With them you will do more damage, even though they are more expensive and difficult to acquire. You can find a guide on Pokémon GO Mega Evolutions in this link.

These are the best Pokémon that can counter Mega Medicham:

Mega Alakazam: Psychocorte and Shadow Ball Mega Gardevoir: Charm and Magic Shine Mega Banette: Umbrian Claw and Shadow Ball Mega Gengar: Umbrian Claw and Shadow Ball Mega Charizard Water: Aerial Tajo and Igneous Ring Mega Rayquaza: Aerial Tajo and Vendaval Calyrex: Confusion and Shadow Ball Lunala: Aerial Tajo and Shadow Ball Pidgeot: Tornado and Bold Bird Giratina: Umbrian Claw and Umbrian Blow Dragapult: Misfortune and Shadow Ball Chandelure: Misfortune and Shadow Ball Blaziken: Fire Turn and Bold Bird Cursola: Misfortune and Bole shadow Hoopa: Impress and Ball shadow Moltres: Wing Attack and Air Attack

Can Mega Medicham be captured and can Shiny appear?

The good news of the difficult confrontation against Mega Medicham in Pokémon GO is that you will be able to capture it. However, you can only do it in its standard version, since Mega Evolutions have a different process.

To achieve the Mega Medicham You can follow our guide on Pokémon GO Mega Evolutions for more information. You'll basically require 100 Mega Energy from Medicham the first time, which you can get by defeating him multiple times. From then on your Pokémon will need to rest for a while before being able to Mega Evolve again (without energy). After the first Mega Evolution, you will gain 10 Mega Energy per Candy when walking with Medicham as your companion.

On the other hand, get Medicham Shiny It can be even more difficult. Pokémon GO It doesn't have a mechanic to improve your odds, so you'll have to defeat it several times and run with some luck. The good news is that the chance is 1/20 on 5-star or higher Raids, instead of 1/500 on wild encounters.

You can capture Mega Medicham with a PC of between 764 and 817 (or between 994 and 1,226 under windy or cloudy weather enhancement).