Suara.com – Presidential candidate (capres) number 3, Ganjar Pranowo, admitted that he received input for facing the third debate in the 2024 presidential election which was held on Sunday 7 January 2024.

Ganjar discovered this after a routine meeting with TPN and the general chairman of the supporting political party at the High End Building, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

“There is input related to that,” said Ganjar after the meeting.

However, according to the former Governor of Central Java, everything is continuing to be prepared and matured. This was done by the technical team.

“And technically it is being prepared by the team,” he said.

For your information, the KPU will hold a third debate attended by the three presidential candidates, namely Anies Baswedan, Prabowo Subianto, and Ganjar Pranowo on Sunday (7/1/2024).

KPU member August Mellaz explained that the third debate for the three presidential candidates would be held at Istora Senayan, Central Jakarta.

“So, the third debate will be held on January 7 2023 at Istora, the location is Istora Senayan,” said August at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (3/1/2024).

Meanwhile, in meetings with the organizing media and teams from each pair of candidates, the KPU determined 6 sub-themes for this debate.

“Yesterday there were four themes, now defense and security remain separate themes. Then, we expanded international relations with globalization. “Then, we expanded geopolitics as a separate issue with foreign politics,” said August.

“So, there are six sub-themes which will be discussed in the third debate on January 7,” he said.

Furthermore, August explained that these six sub-themes would later become the basis for the 11 panelists to formulate questions for the three presidential candidates.