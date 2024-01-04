The screenwriter of Marvel What If…? has revealed that she created a story for Spider-Man, but that it was ultimately scrapped for being too dark.

The MCU continues to branch and expand, especially now with the presence of different timelines, allowing for many stories to be told. But that's not all, since, if we talk about narrative possibilities, the series “What If…?” from Marvel It is the most complete in this senseas it makes it easier to address all types of hypothetical situations without altering the main line.

It has recently been revealed the existence of an episode that was going to be part of the second season of “What If…?” from Marvel, but was ultimately scrapped because it was extremely dark. Additionally, this story would star Spider-Man. Below, we will tell you all the details.

Marvel scrapped a Spider-Man episode for What If…? for being too dark

Spider-Man has always been characterized as a fairly optimistic hero and, despite the fact that many misfortunes and tragedies have happened to him, he tries to maintain a smile to illuminate everyone around you. It is an impressive example of resilience.

His counterpart in the MCU, played by actor Tom Holland, It also began as a classic representation of the character, showing his naive and even funny side, especially in his interactions with his friend Ned. However, as the films progress, the general tone has become darker until reaching the feature film Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which he witnessed the death of his Aunt May at the hands of the Green Goblin. by Willem Dafoe.

This situation, obviously, has made young Peter mature at an accelerated rate. So the overall tone of the next film will be even darker. However, none of this compares to what was planned for this second season of the series “What If…?” from Marvel.

In an interview with IGN, AC Bradley, main screenwriter of the serieshas stated that he had written a new Spider-Man story for this second season of “What If…?”, but that, in the end, it was discarded and put in a drawer, since it was too dark.

Bradley also explains that the reason why they discarded this story It was because the world was just emerging from the entire pandemic situation and the negative feelings it had generated, so the second season of “What If…?” Marvel should be a fun escape from this reality. so this narrative didn't fit what they wanted to achieve.

The screenwriter refers to this story as a kind of “Children of man”, but with Spider-Man as the protagonist. This speaks volumes about the tone of the story. However, it will not be something we can see in the near future, precisely because Marvel wanted to create a fun atmosphere with this season of the series and this narrative was too tense, depressing and dark. The public did not need more of these feelings.

Historically, Spider-Man has starred in many stories that do not stand out for being happy and positive. This could have been one of them, but as we have mentioned recently, it will be kept in the drawer and you will not be able to see what it could have been like.

