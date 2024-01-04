It's been quite a while since its initial announcement, and now we bring a new that have been offered recently and is related to one of the most prominent titles. This time we are talking about Sonic Superstars! This is news that comes to us after learning that it would be launched on October 17 of this year competing with Super Mario Bros Wonder, released three days later.

Now, after knowing its FPS on Nintendo Switch, as well as a launch update and a comparison with PS5, a great collaboration has been shared with McDonald’s. These are the details:

Sonic the Hedgehog Happy Meal Toys at McDonald's UK: Available until February 6, 2024. Collection of 12 toy stories, some not shown in initial images.

Variety of toys: They involve building Sonic on a hoverboard, sticker sheets, puzzles, and other items. Official images showing the items and flags available in the store with characters.

Interactive element: McDonald's offers a step-by-step infographic to participate in an activity linked to the promotion. Users can choose Sonic characters and play levels to collect rings and get high scores on mobile devices.

International availability: While in the United Kingdom they are available until February 6, 2024, in the United States there is a selection of Happy Meal toys with Squishmallows. Additionally, Hello Kitty Happy Meal toys were recently released in Japan to commemorate the character's 50th anniversary.

