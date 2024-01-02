Which cars are included in the tax incentives provided by the Italian state? In the Mazda price list there are 6 models that enjoy incentives: starting with the electric one Mazda MX-30 for emissions between 0 and 20 g/km, the Mazda MX-30 R-EV for those between 21 and 60 g/km and finally Mazda2, Mazda2 Hybrid, Mazda3 e Mazda CX-30 for emissions CO2 between 61 and 135 g/km.

Among other things, Mazda Italia has decided to double the incentives state 2024 with an initiative aimed at encouraging the purchase of low-cost cars emissionsadding a discount to that already provided for in the three emission bands that benefit from state incentives.

Mazda incentives range 0-20 and 21-60 g/km

In the CO2 bands ranging from 0-20 g/km and 21—60 g/km of CO2 respectively fall within the MX-30 full electric and the MX-30 R-EV equipped with Mazda rotary engine power generator technology.

Mazda MX-30 movement front view

In the Mazda incentive campaign the electric MX-30 can be purchased from 26.000 euro while the R-EV plug-in starting from 30.000 euro.

The Mazda MX-30 R-EV falls into the range 21—60 g/km

Incentives range 61-135 g/km CO, what to buy

The Mazda2double version, a gas pure thermal and thermal mild hybrid benefits from double Mazda and state incentives for a discounted price starting from 16.000 euro (the price is calculated with the home incentive plus the state incentive). There Mazda2 in the full hybrid version, it also benefits from double incentives, and is available starting from 17.270 euro.

Mazda2 full hybrid road test

The same measure benefits the Mazda3whose base incentivized price is 22.500 euro. The compact is on sale combined with engines benzina Mild Hybrid 24v e-Skyactiv X.

The Mazda CX-30 Homura tested by Giovanni Mancini

The hybrid crossover also falls within the 61-135 g/km of CO2 range CX-30 which is available at the incentivized price of 22.800 euro.

The Mazda CX-30 benefits from tax incentives because it falls within the 61-135 g/km range

