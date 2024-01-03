Suara.com – This time, the sister of the late Vanessa Angel, Mayang Lucyana, was flooded with praise after presenting a song for the Palestinian people.

The daughter of Doddy Sudrajat sang the song “We Will Not Go Down” by Michael Heart and uploaded a recording of the action to Instagram on Wednesday (3/1/2024).

While playing the acoustic guitar, Mayang seemed to really appreciate what he was singing.

Mayang Voice Band. (AFE Records)

Mayang also wore Palestinian attributes while displaying the country's flag as a form of support.

“We Will Not Go Down – Michael Heart (cover). Today, tomorrow and every day, we defend Palestine with pride,” wrote Mayang.

Mayang's upload was immediately flooded with praise from netizens. In fact, he usually gets criticized and compared to the celebrity Fujianti Utami.

“I'm not pro Mayang or Fuji, but Mayang really shows her work, she looks positive now singing while playing guitar,” praised @khomari ***.

“Mayang, it's better to just cover like this, it's better to look at,” added @luffy***. “I'm touched to hear that. Your voice is getting better, Mayang, I want to cry,” said @hawas***.

Apart from praising him, Mayang was also asked to collaborate with other singers so that his singing ability could improve.

Mayang has actually released a mini album with his band, Voice Band, entitled “Story of Love”.

The song was released after three years of waiting. Compared to the songs sung for Palestine, Mayang chose the pop rock genre of the 2000s era for her album.