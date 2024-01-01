The interview



You may be wondering: What does Mattia Faraoni have to do with the world of motors? Initially we asked ourselves that too but the thirst for curiosity is always great and discovering every little facet behind a character, a World Champion in Mattia's case, is our pleasure, as well as a duty.

Mattia, what are you doing here in Milan?

“They are in Milan to do some interviews and this evening they return to Rome. I arrived yesterday evening and it is always a pleasure to be here with Carlo at the Accademia Europea”

Did you know that right up here is the Moto.it editorial team?

“Kill! No!”

What is your relationship with two wheels?

“So I wore a scooter – and I know that there is a very important hierarchy between motorbikes and scooters – from the age of 14 until three years ago because let's say it doesn't coincide too much with the risk of the motorbike with that of the sport I do. Both for the risk there is, and for climatic conditions. In any case I have always liked them. But luckily I don't have this passion because I'm afraid of it… it will be connected to sport”

The curious thing is that you're afraid of motorbikes but you fight

“You know, everyone lives their own scenario with normality, sometimes normalizing it, then the dimensions of others but not. Like a rugby match, they headbutt each other for 90 minutes. It's the same thing you say, you do it more lightly”

Do you have any enthusiasts in your family?

“My father was passionate about motorbikes and he was always interested in them. Now he's 64 years old so he's outgrown the big scooter I confess. But we grew up as passengers on motorbikes. But you see, I repeat, luckily neither I nor my other two brothers inherited this passion because… Because it's dangerous, that is, I have anxiety… However, the motorbike is a fascinating thing, the sensation of speed and adrenaline, the danger of taking a bend”

So you link the concept of motorbike to speed a little, therefore road tyres, not off-road tyres

“No, in fact, at first glance I immediately thought about speed. But in fact the concept of motocross is also beautiful. Among other things, my father also had a motocross in his moments of passion”.

If you had to think of a motorcycle, what's the first that comes to mind? What color?

“The R1. I don't know if it's still in vogue. Or the R6. They fly now”

You live a lot of street life also for your social commitment. Is there any recurring situation that comes to mind where two wheels have been protagonists?

“In Scampia the meme immediately arises of the fact that there are no helmets. So many scooters, few helmets, little use of the helmet. That often happens in every village where the district is small, the movements are small and yes Everyone knows a little about the police forces too, so this thing is a little less confessed.

Who is your favorite driver? Do you follow MotoGP?

“I grew up with the challenge between Max and Valentino. I was always fascinated by Valentino Rossi and therefore at the time I followed more. Nowadays I confess less. Then Valentino was one of those names, a bit like Tyson, who manage to bring the public, not just a niche one, into its own context. And Rossi was like that by now, he was so streamed that he even got people who were not from the sector passionate about it. In every dynamic and in every register it is always positive have catalysts of media attention in your sector.”

Are you fighters crazier or motorcyclists?

“Obviously motorcyclists! Motorcyclists have the highest risk, unfortunately you can even perish… The idea of ​​sliding at 300 km per hour. Maybe it's because I grew up surrounded by punches and kicks, that is, there's a punch I can see less dangerous than falling at 300. Then maybe everything I don't know is more scary, I think they're crazy. I had a friend of mine Fabio Massei who competed, and when he took the scooter around he didn't mind the speed. He saw the road in slow motion and there were a few problems, a distortion of reality.”

Did you defend the belt, did you give yourself a gift?

“Look, when you win such an important match you are already satisfied with the victory because it legitimizes all the sacrifices, all the sacrifices, the taking away of time from your family, from your loved ones and from your enjoyment. The sacrifices of not being able to eat, of not being able to drink, then the emotional pressures, the performance anxiety, the fear of failing, the fear of disappointing the ambition of your dream. Because you live all this dynamic, all this register regardless, ok? But then you can also lose … That is, if you go to university maybe you don't excel, but if you do your homework you pass the exam. Most or the vast majority of the time. Here doing your homework puts you in a position of nothing total, you haven't even left the locker room. Then there's the match. And we have all this awareness because like all individual sports you're alone with yourself with your limits and your fears. There's the team , there's a pat on the back, but then you get in the ring.”

Advice to give to a young person who wants to become number one

“Ambition wears the same clothes in every environment. The ability to steal with your eyes the qualities that others have, making them your own, and at the same time also listening to what others, coaches, those who follow you and metabolize what you have to work on. Identify your lacking part, the first step is awareness. Then once you have awareness you have to persevere and look only for that. Nothing else. It's a method that I felt comfortable with”

So to scare Mattia Faraoni you need to take him on a motorbike…

“I don't think about it at all. If anything, I drive. I've noticed, however, that if I have to take a bend I think about it, do you realise? Romano, 15 years on a motorbike, imagine what I did. I won't tell you what I did, but it doesn't exist. It happened. a couple of times but when I went behind I did this: if you speed up I'll strangle you! Terrible anxiety.”