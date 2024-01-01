loading…

The earthquake in Japan triggered a tsunami warning in Japan. Photo/Reuters

TOKYO – A large earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.6 hit central Japan on Monday (1/1/2024. It triggered a tsunami warning and asked residents along the coast to evacuate.

Public broadcaster NHK reported a tsunami as high as about 1 meter hit parts of the coast along the Sea of ​​Japan with bigger waves expected.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama. Buildings began to sway in the area around the capital Tokyo. Initially there were no reports of damage or casualties.

“All residents should immediately evacuate to higher ground,” NHK reported after the earthquake hit the Noto area in Ishikawa prefecture at around 16:10 local time (07:10 GMT). It said another earthquake warning had been issued for Ishikawa.

The US and Japanese meteorological agencies said dangerous tsunami waves up to five meters (16.5 feet) high were possible along the northern coast of central Japan within 300 km (186 miles) of the epicenter of the 7.5-magnitude earthquake.

Hokuriku Electric Power said it was checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plant.

A Kansai Electric Power spokesman said there were currently no abnormalities at its nuclear power plants but the company was continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said no abnormalities were reported at nuclear power plants following the earthquake, but warned residents to prepare for the possibility of further quakes.

Previously, a major earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, destroying cities and triggering the nuclear crisis in Fukushima.

Meanwhile, South Korea's meteorological agency said sea levels in parts of Gangwon province on the east coast may rise.

Japan is one of the countries in the world most at risk of earthquakes.

(ahm)