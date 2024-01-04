Glynis Johns, award-winning star of theater and film, known for his acting with Julie Andrews in the classic movie “Mary Poppins” and for introducing Stephen Sondheim's moving song “Send in the Clowns” to the world, He has died at the age of 100.

His manager, Mitch Clem, reported that he died this Thursday in a nursing home in Los Angeles due to natural causes. Clem expressed his sadness, stating: “Today is a sad day for Hollywood; she represents the last connection to the golden age of the film industry.”

Johns was known for being a perfectionist in her profession: precise, analytical and opinionated. The roles she took on had to be multifaceted. She just knew how to give it her all.

The actress belonged to the fourth generation of an English theatrical family. His father, Mervyn Johns, had a long career as a character actor and his mother was a pianist. He was born in Pretoria, South Africa, where his parents were on tour at the time of his birth.

She was a dancer at 12 and an actress at 14 in London's West End. Her breakthrough role was as the amorous siren in the title of the hit comedy “Miranda” from 1948.

Glynis Johns acting career

Johns' greatest triumph was playing Desiree Armfeldt in “A Little Night Music,” for which she won a Tony in 1973. Sondheim wrote the play's hit song “Send in the Clowns” to suit her distinctive husky voice, but Johns lost the role in the 1977 film version starring Elizabeth Taylor.

During its creation, “A Little Night Music” had arrived at rehearsals with some of the libretto and score unfinished, including a solo song for Johns. Director Hal Prince suggested that she and her co-star Len Cariou improvise a scene or two to give librettist Hugh Wheeler some ideas.

“Hal said, 'Why don't you just say what you feel?'” she recalled to the AP. “When Len and I did that, Hal called Steve Sondheim on the phone and said, 'I think you better get in a cab and come over here and watch what they're doing because you're going to get the idea for the song.' Glynis's solo.

Her other notable roles include the mother in “Mary Poppins,” the film that introduced audiences to Julie Andrews and where she sang the moving tune “Sister Suffragette.” She also starred in the 1989 Broadway revival of “The Circle,” W. Somerset Maugham's romantic comedy about love, marriage and fidelity, alongside Rex Harrison and Stewart Granger.

“I've retired many times. My personal life has preceded my work. Theater is just a part of my life. It probably uses my highest sense of intelligence, so I have to come back to it to realize that I have talent. I'm not that good at doing anything else,” she told the AP.

To prepare for “A Coffin in Egypt,” Horton Foote's 1998 play about a grande dame recalling her life on and off a ranch in Texas, he asked the Texas-born Foote to make a short tape of him himself reading a few lines and used him as his coach.

In a 1991 revival of “A Little Night Music” in Los Angeles, she played Madame Armfeldt, Desiree's mother, the role she had created. In 1963, she starred in her own television comedy “Glynis.”

Johns lived all over the world and had four husbands. The first was the father of her only son, Gareth Forwood, an actor who died in 2007.

