Carnage has completely changed the way we view symbiotes in the Marvel Universe. The latest stories have shown a devastating rise of Carnage, who showed how dangerous it could really be. With the intention of becoming a new god, Carnage has jumped through different realities to murder hundreds of symbiotes. After the hunt, Carnage adopts all his powers to become the new King in Black more dangerous than ever.

The comic Carnage #2 continues the adventure of Carnage with his return to Tierra, where he wants to form a new church to be worshiped as a new god. But to do this, he needs a companion, and considering that Cletus Kasady has difficulty finding companions, There is only one person he feels he can trust: himself.. Cletus Kasady find another Cletus Kasadyand it turns out that this confusing revelation has actually taken a lot longer to arrive than expected.

After what Cletus Kasady merged with Tony Stark's Extrembiote, Carnage He left it and went into space to try to become a god. This led the symbiote to travel to the deepest depths of space, killing virtually everything he encountered in one of the bloodiest chapters of his life. Finally, Carnage was sent back to Earth and realized that he really missed Cletus as his perfect host.

The symbiote regenerated a new Cletus Kasady to use it again as a host. However the Cletus original was still in the Tierraafter having survived his battle against Tony Stark during the Carnage Reigns event. Now, the Marvel Universe has two Cletus Kasady who have just formed Marvel's most unusual team.

When Cletus Kasady was left behind on Earth with the Extrembiote, decided to make a name for himself outside of the Carnage symbiote. This ended up leading to the events of Carnage Reignswhere Cletus carried out a massacre in New York. This attack ended when Tony Stark programmed a bomb inside Cletus Kasady's suit, which would end up killing him forever. However, Cletus was not dead. A part of him survived through Extrembiote and seems to have regenerated into a much older version of Cletus Kasady. With the young and the old Cletus teaming up, there's really no telling what the two versions of Marvel's most deranged serial killer could accomplish together.

Carnage wants to be Marvel's next god, but it is not a process that is carried out in a short time. Part of it requires a cult with followers who truly believe in it. In one more link of a complex and elaborate plan, Cletus Kasady He has joined another like him, but no one knows what all this will lead to. It is possible that you both have your own plans and that at some point betray each other.

The comic Carnage #2 It is now available.

