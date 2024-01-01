Discover the first time a Golden Goblin appeared in the comics Marvel.

Since it saw the light in the comic The Grotesque Adventure of the Green Goblinpublished in The Amazing Spider-Man nº 14 (1964), written by Stan Lee and drawn by Steve Ditkohe Green Goblin has always tried to kill the alter ego of Peter Parker, even before knowing his civilian identity. However, after being purged of his sins, Norman Osborn has become a good person and has adopted a new identity known as Golden Goblinas shown in the image below, whose debut took place in the adventure Dead Language. Part 6published in the comic The Amazing Spider-Man nº 26 (which saw the light of day this same year), by the work of Zeb Wells y John Romita Jr.

Was there a Golden Goblin before Norman Osborn?

However, long before Norman Osborn adopt this new identity, The House of Ideas had already created another character who also became known as Golden Goblin, whose appearance you can see in the image that crowns this article. If you want to find out who we are talking about, continue reading our analysis until the end.

It all started in 1995, when Tom DeFalco y Scott McDaniel they created the adventure titled Enter the Green Goblin!which was published in the first issue of a miniseries of a total of thirteen installments called Green Goblinin which the young man Phil Urichnephew of the reporter Daily Bugle known as Ben Urichaccidentally found an abandoned secret base that was used by Harry Osborn in his time as Green Goblinequipped with the usual clothing and weapons of the well-known villain of Spiderman. Phil Urich He made the decision to keep his discovery to change public opinion about the character, by adopting his identity as the new and heroic Green Goblin.

However, his career as a defender of the forces of good lasted as long as his miniseries, since, in what became his last mission, his suit was too damaged to be able to continue using it. However, his exposure to the team Green Goblin had destabilized the mind of Phil Urichwhich caused him, over time, to become a villain and adopt identities such as Elf, Goblin Knight y Goblin Kingwhich ended up leading to his death.

The Golden Goblin of the future

He had better luck Phil Urich of the alternative future created from history Legacy… In Black and Whitepublished in the comic What if…? nº 105 (1998), by Tom Defalco y Ron Frenzin which May Parkerthe daughter of Peter Parker y Mary Jane Watsonhad survived and had the same powers as his father.

This comic was so successful that it gave rise to its own header, called Spider-Girl (1998 – 2006), con Tom DeFalco again as screenwriter and Pat Olliffe to the drawings, which, obviously, was starring the young woman May Parkerbut in which the futuristic and alternative version of Phil Urichwhich they had not yet decided to make unstable in the universe Marvel original, so he appeared completely sane and working, just like Peter Parkeras a forensic scientist.

However, the activities of May Parker like spider girl they should have made the version of Phil Urich of this alternative future will evoke the days when he crossed the skies like the Green Goblinso, in the adventure Once a Goblinpublished by the creative team already mentioned in the comic Spider-Girl nº 20 (2000), the nephew of Ben Urich emerged with the new identity of Golden Goblinin order to help May Parker against the new Green Goblinwhich was none other than Normalthe son of Harry Osborn.

Which Golden Goblin came before?

The curious thing about the case is that, although Marvel will create Golden Goblin of Phil Urich before that of Norman Osbornthis is a future adventure, because of what happened after, and we know that it will never take place in the Marvel Universe traditional, since, both May Parker as Phil Urich They are dead in this reality, so Norman Osborn can boast of being the first Golden Goblin of The House of Ideasat the expense of what we know has happened in an alternate future.

The Golden Goblin in cinema

The chances of us seeing someone Golden Goblin in it Marvel Cinematic Universe are between few and none, since there is no evidence that Norman Osborn y Phil Urich exist in the reality of Spiderman embodied by Tom Hollandalthough, if they did James Rhodes put on the armor of Iron Patriot in Iron Man 3 (2013), anything is possible.