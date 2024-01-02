There is a time for everything in life, even for The Avengers at Marvel Studios. Apparently, Secret Wars will be the grave of this franchise to launch another.

Marvel is going to kill off the Avengers after Secret Wars. The studio is in the process of making big changes to its cinematic universe. After the long-awaited crossover films ahead of us, it is rumored that attention will shift away from this iconic team to focus on the X-Men mutants. Renowned Hollywood developer Cryptic HD hinted that Kevin Feige's studio has multiple mutant-centric projects in the works. Which suggests that the X-Men will be the new narrative focus, relegating the old superheroes to a supporting role in future films.

This transition of The Avengers Following Secret Wars is not surprising, considering the X-Men's successful track record on the big screen since their debut in 2000, turning characters like Wolverine, Charles Xavier and Magneto into box office mainstays. The arrival of the X-Men to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been anticipated by fans for a long time. And their integration could open up a vast world of possibilities not only at the Xavier School for Talented Youngsters, but also exploring other teams and mutant heroes.

What will happen to the X-Men in the MCU in a few years?

The suggestion to focus on the X-Men, rather than The Avengers, after Secret Wars opens the door to exploring various characters from Marvel Studios that have not yet had a central focus in cinema. This is the case of Kitty Pryde, Gambit or Storm, each with their own rich narrative and enormous potential to carry their stories forward on the big screen. This strategy could revitalize the franchise and return it to its former glory.

Although The Avengers have been the center of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a long time, the possibility of giving way to the X-Men after Secret Wars suggests a new direction and a different approach for the film saga. This change could be a bold, but potentially fruitful, bet for Kevin Feige's studio. And it will offer a refreshing and exciting change in the narrative of his films.

Fuente: Looper

You can watch all the UCM series and movies on Disney+. If you are not yet a subscriber to this streaming platform, we recommend that you enter it through this link to enjoy all the content that the House of Mouse has to offer in its service. What a catalog it takes!

And don't forget to leave us a comment about what you think of the information about what's to come in this shared universe. Do you like this type of news related to the UCM? Let us know in the comments to continue improving our content.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.