This January 10, the Marvel Studios series “Echo” premieres on the Disney+ platform, starring Alaqua Cox as “Maya López.” In this project, which consists of five episodes, which will be released simultaneously, actors Vincent D'Onofrio, Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon and Cody Lightning also participate. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie direct the episodes of the series.

EL INFORMADOR was present in a virtual conversation where the protagonists talked about this international premiere. “Maya is an indigenous and deaf person, who also has a biological family and an adoptive family. “She is trying to reconnect with her family after discovering that her adoptive family, specifically her uncle, betrayed her,” Alaqua expresses.

She also confesses that she identifies with her character because she has also gone through traumatic moments, so she defines herself as a warrior as much as “Maya” is. To prepare for the characterhighlights that she has always been immersed in sports and that her older brother also helped her to be a better athlete.

ESPECIAL/ Disney+

“When I got the role, I went to training about five days a week, so I learned a lot too. Could learn choreography, jabs, fights and those specific movements, so this was very fun and very challenging too.”

Meanwhile, Vincent also talked about his character “Wilson Fisk.” “I think with 'Echo' it's the first time since the Netflix show where I really felt like we brought 'Fisk' into the 'Maya' story, but in some ways 'Fisk' is, I think, the best portrayed. He is very similar to how he was in the original series. And that's always very exciting for me.”

Regarding the paternalistic relationship that he and Alaqua reflect with their characters, Vincent highlights that the actress was very committed to this process. “The woman she knows what she is doing, It impressed me every day, and it was incredible. I felt that we were very fortunate to be able to portray these characters as father-daughter, or niece-nephew,” however He also noted that they showed a relationship like real life and how people face these life dilemmas every day. “It takes talent and it takes guts, and the girl (Alaqua) carried the show like a pro, she is extremely impressive.”

ESPECIAL/ Disney+

For his part, actor Chaske Spencer highlighted that it was a great honor for him to work with the entire crew. “I knew he would be in something special,” he also said that the public will be very happy with the results he will see on screen. About playing his character “Henry,” he said: “I had a lot of fun playing him. I always looked at him as a touchstone, an intermediary between the powers of 'Maya'. “When 'Maya' enters 'Henry's' world he has no control over anything.”

Devery Jacobs, who plays “Bonnie,” also highlighted that getting involved in this project has been incredible for her. “We work “a lot in advance to make sure that that story could be felt,” he says that on screen That relationship of brotherhood between its characters will be reflected. This 2024 Marvel and Disney promise to surprise with the grand premiere of this story that promises drama, action and fun.

SYNOPSIS:

The series tells the story of “Maya López” (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by the criminal empire of “Wilson Fisk” (Vincent D'Onofrio). When her journey takes her to her home, “Maya” will have to face her legacy and her own family.

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions