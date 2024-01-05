The original X-Men were the first to start a big movement, but one of them has a special vulnerability

The X-Men have finished their Krakoa stage

Although X-Men have become an entire race that is continually expanding, this was not always the case. The mutants have the X gene in your DNA, which translates into incredible abilities that one could never imagine. Some can read minds, change shape at will or even fly, but they all share one element in common: hatred from humans. From the first moments of its history, the mutant race was conceived as a true danger to humanity. Tierrabeing frowned upon by many people, Marvel's villains had an excuse to destroy everything.

However, the original X-Men They were able to establish a golden stage for all those people who were beginning to discover the extent of their powers. The original five X-Men They possessed extraordinary abilities and an unbreakable will in the desire to protect the rest of the mutants. However, they were not without limitations, and one of the founding members has a very simple weakness. The well-known angel wings They took him through the skies, but all it takes to neutralize His power is his flight feathers.

The Original X-Men #1 features younger versions of the X-Men originals, as they leave their own timeline to solve the problems of a world consumed by the power of the Phoenix incarnation. While they try to reach Iceman, Ángel interferes and ends up in a brief battle in the heavens with his younger self and Beast.

The reality is that any hero or villain has a weakness that can be exploited. The fact that some are stronger than others lies in the fact that some weaknesses are more obvious than others. To the original team of X-Men It took him years of effort to discover the full extent of his powers and, of course, his vulnerabilities. Angel's flight feathers They seem to be the key to all power, although there are only a few that allow him to take to the skies.

The wings themselves end up being a problem for Ángel, as they pose a huge target for their enemies, especially considering their original form. He can't fly with them strapped on, they are easily injured, and when you take them off, he has no way to regenerate them himself. The movement he made Hank in The Original X-Men #1 It was just something he couldn't see coming.

The Original X-Men #1 comic is now available.

