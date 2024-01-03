Marvel's Illuminati are forced to resort to the final weapon to confront Thanos

He UCM He already demonstrated the incredible potential that a villain like Thanos could have. After all, the first Phases of Marvel Studios They set the stage for the arrival of the Mad Titanwho was able to make his snap after appropriating the Infinity Gauntlet. Beyond what is seen in the UCM, Thanos is a being of cosmic scale, who has stood out as one of the most powerful villains in Marvel Comics for a long time. However, even someone like him may have vulnerabilities that can be exploited.

The new weapon of the Illuminati She has always been prepared to take down the purple villain. After the return of Thanos In continuity, the Illuminati did not waste time pursuing him with the intention of defeating him forever, but to do so they must be well equipped. The comic Thanos #2 showed how the Mad Titan sent a California city to the depths of spacewhere he is rampaging through it in search of a particular person.

Fortunately, the Illuminati They find that person first, which means all they have to do is keep them safe while they come up with a plan to stop them. Thanos. Although they are not very convinced of the steps they have taken to defeat Thanos, the Illuminati decide to turn to a hero who could be their perfect nemesis: Hulk. Los Illuminati They want to use Hulk to fight Thanos while saving the city, confirming that they believe Hulk is the weapon against Thanos definitive.

Possibly this is one of the most epic moments in the Marvel Universe till the date. Especially if we take into account that the X-Men almost found their final extinction, the Avengers They have become public enemies and Hulk is being hunted by an ancient ancient god. Things don't seem to be going very well for Marvel's most popular heroes. And now, Thanos has returned to make life even more difficult for heroes on Earth.

Hulk is about to be interrupted by the Illuminati while he's right in the middle of killing the biggest monsters he's ever faced, meaning he'll be more than ready to fight someone like Thanos. In his current series, Hulk is being chased by monstershis fractured psyche is more unhinged than ever and he has found possibly the darkest version of himself to date. Hulk could see this epic confrontation against Thanos Like something I really needed. The opportunity to vent against an enemy who may not die from his blows, but who will feel them to the core.

Thanos #2 comic is now available.

