2024 will be key for the X-Men in the Marvel Universe. Over the last year, the X-Men have gone through one of the darkest stages in their history, which almost caused the extinction of his species. Orchis stood out as the main criminal organization against mutants, which promised that it would put an end to the X-Men in the Tierra. After their main leader, Feilonghad approached Iron Man technology to use it to his advantage, he executed an enhanced Sentinel program to start hunting them.

Timeless reveals some hints about what is coming for the X-Men this 2024

The final plan would not arrive until the Hellfire Gala in which Orchis launched an attack that caused a real massacre on Krakoawhich would bring forward its imminent disappearance. Orchis He made it clear that Professor X himself was the cause of the carnage. With many mutants dead and others missing, the X-Men find themselves on the brink of extinction, but all is not lost yet.

Marvel has posted a teaser on Instagram that previews a new look at some of the next big things the publisher has planned for next year. The video features a clock counting down before quick images appear on its face, showing characters such as Doctor Doom, Venom, X-Men y Spider-Manamong other great Marvel characters.

Some of Marvel's many upcoming series in the new year include Fall of the House of Xwhich sees the end of the Krakoa Era of the X-Menthe breakout star of Spider-Man, Miguel O'Hara, battling Marvel horror icons, the launch of a new Cable limited series, and the arrival of a comic that will explore the bleak future of the Avengers. Fans will be able to learn more about the future of the Marvel Universe in Timeless #1with a particularly striking look at the upcoming stories of 2024.

In addition to giving fans a preview of the upcoming adventures of the Marvel Universe, Timeless is a one-shot comic that tells a story set in a bleak future where only one superhero remains alive: Power Man. He must face an evil version of Moon Knight, a new villain who is equipped with Iron Man technology.

In this future, the Moon Knight has reached an overwhelming level of power and the whole Earth seems to have bowed before him. Despite being in a world where all other superheroes have disappeared, Power Man will draw on the powers of heroes from the past, including Hulk, Sentry y Iron Fistin his mission to restore peace to the world.

The comic Timeless #1 It is now available.

