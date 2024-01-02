Thor reaches a new place in the Marvel Universe and discovers the true power of Mjolnir

The last saga of Thor has expanded its history much more, from an Asgardian lore perspective. In this sense, the defeat of a huge enemy has transformed the nature of his powers as God of Thunder. Thor has redefined his powers relying on the fundamental components rooted in the culture of Asgard. The comic The Immortal Thor presented the hero's last greatest threat in the way of Toranos, Utgard-Thorthe old god who was the first God of Thunder, who has brought with him very important changes.

Thor has faced incredible threatsbut none of them are up to par Toranos. With the strength of the Elder God unleashed on the Tierrahe God of Thunder has had to find new ways to defeat an enemy that has had almost all his powers since time immemorial. While it is true that he is still capable of send to Toranos to the limits of reality through a portal, the comic Immortal Thor #2 reveals that Thor knows that this will not be the end of the battle. Somehow, Toranos will return and all of Thor's allies, as well as Thor himself God of ThunderThey must be ready for the big final battle approaching.

On the other hand, the comic Immortal Thor #5 showed how Thor had to evolve his powers to stand a chance against Toranos. He explains that his power is not to create storms, but the power to contain them. He recognizes that the greatest power that Mjolnir gives him is the knowledge of how to power master the force of stormsand not so much its power of destruction.

Taking into account that Thor has become the Father of Asgard Currently, he has realized that he himself can decide to grant Thor's power to Toranos, thus infecting the Elder God with the dignity that is usually present in the hammer stories. Feeling guilty for the first time in his thousands of years of life, Toranos runs away completely defeated.

Thor He admits that it took him a long time to learn how to use his power well. The defeat of Toranos It is the perfect climax to his entire journey as a hero. The culmination of his stage as a god in the Marvel Universe Until now. The comic Immortal Thor #3 focuses on a new way of looking at Thor's power from a completely new perspective for the character. Because although it is true that the Mjolnir and the powers associated with the hammer can be linked to the most brutal force and devastating, Thor's new story has shown a new definition about What does the dignity so attributed to the weapon mean?.

This redefinition of Thor's power It is also in line with the latest steps that the God of Thunder has taken in the Marvel Universe. Thor has proven that he can defeat Toranos resorting to the question of dignity, because it is he who can delimit what is worthy or not. In this way, Thor has just discovered a profound truth about himself and the powers of Mjolnir.

The comic Immortal Thor #5 It is now available.

