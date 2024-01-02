The finale of the second season of What If… shows how Peggy Carter survives by using the Infinity Stones

Every Marvel fan knows well the great sacrifice that was made by Tony Starkalso known as Iron Man, in the film Avengers: Endgame, when using the Infinity Stones and his nano-Gauntlet to save the Multiverse from Thanos' mass elimination plans, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although his death was extremely painful for many, it was later clarified that it was the only way to save the Marvel Multiverse from the perdition to which Thanos wanted to subject it, and that Iron Man's death due to the excess power of his snap was inevitable.

However, recently, with the premiere of the finale of the second season of the series What would happen if…?, Marvel has shown that Captain Carter, unlike Iron Man, has been able to use the Infinity Stones, and has survived. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post contains spoilers for episode #9 of the second season of the series What would happen if…? from Disney+.

The second season of What would happen if…? shows how Captain Carter uses the Gems and survives

The film Avengers: Endgame brought with it the death of several characters, which They sacrificed their lives and their hearts in order to put an end to the evil and elimination plans of Thanos, the Mad Titan.

Among those characters who gave their lives to save the Multiverse, we find Iron Manwho, at the end of the footage already mentioned, used the Infinity Stones, in conjunction with a Gauntlet made with nanotechnologyand performed the snap to reverse Thanos' actions, and, as mentioned above, save the Multiverse.

Although it had previously been stated that using the Infinity Stones is extremely dangerous and can even kill the wearer due to the great power they carry, the end of the second season of What If…?, presents a completely different situation, by showing Captain Peggy Carter not only using the Gems, but surviving it.

Episode number 9 of the second season of the series shows Peggy Carter facing Supreme Strange, using the Infinity Stones worn by Infinite Ultron and Erik Killmonger at the end of the previous season, integrating them into the latter's suit.

Eventually, during the confrontation, Strange uses his dark magic and manages to take the Gems from the Captain, and it is later, thanks to Kahhori, who was facing Supreme Strange alongside her, that Peggy manages to recover the Gems, gathering them into a fist before delivering a forceful blow to the demon possessing Strange.temporarily knocking him out.

What is really shocking about this situation is the fact that Peggy Carter does not suffer any type of injury after literally holding the Gems in her fist and subsequently knock out his enemy with one blow. Everything seems to indicate that Carter has been protected by the Super Soldier serum, but this gives rise to the question: if Peggy Carter could survive using the Infinity Stones thanks to the Super Soldier serum, Why couldn't Captain America do the same?

Why couldn't Captain America use the Gems in Avengers: Endgame like Captain Carter?

The fact that Peggy Carter can survive using the Infinity Stones It is most likely due to his Super Soldier status. in the Marvel Universe, but, if she can, Wouldn't that imply that Captain America, being also a Super Soldier, could also do it?

It should be noted that, in the season finale of What If…? Peggy Carter is not claimed to have survived by being a Super Soldier, and this is nothing more than a guess from the fans, but if that were the case, the reality is that Captain America should have been able to do it too, and if he could have survived in Endgame, So why didn't he do it?

The answer is simple, although Captain America could hypothetically have survived the use of the Infinity Stones and the snap, in the film Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark was the only one who could save humanity, since, in that moment, as mentioned above, Iron Man was the only one who had nanotechnology to take the Gems before Thanos noticed, as well as to recreate an Infinity Gauntlet.

Ultimately, although the end of the second season of What If…? show how Peggy Carter was able to survive by using the Infinity Stonesalso makes it clear that, in Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man's sacrifice was the only option they had.

