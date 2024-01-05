The Spirit of Vengeance takes a darker turn than usual! Since Marvel has decided that the next Ghost Rider will be a supervillain.

This new year brings a radical change to the world of comics with Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #1 that is destined to surprise fans. Acclaimed writer Benjamin Percy, famous for his work with this character, teams up with artist Danny Kim to offer an unprecedented version of the Spirit of Vengeance that will leave everyone speechless.

Anticipation is at its peak, and as part of the anticipation, Marvel Comics has unveiled a special variant cover reminiscent of the exciting releases of the '90s. A strategy that highlights the importance and impact of this radical change in history .

Marvel Comics

What supervillain are they referring to?

Who is hiding behind this mysterious new incarnation of Ghost Rider? The character's identity remains in the shadows, but not for long. Marvel has promised an imminent announcement, a revelation that will surprise. But what is clear is that he couldn't be in better hands.

This is how Benjamin Percy talks about the character: “I moved everywhere as a child and often lived in rural areas, so I rarely had a comic book store I could visit regularly. But when he arrived at a store, he would remove issues of Ghost Rider from the dusty bins. And at yard sales and convenience stores, I was always drawn to horror titles. “That flaming skull is the coolest design in comics.”

“My brain is programmed for terror. I probably rented as many horror VHS tapes as a kid as I ate grilled cheese sandwiches, so it's just part of my creative DNA. No matter what you're writing, check out Wolverine (2020) and X-Force (2019), it leans towards the disturbing, the gruesome and the sinister.”

Are you looking forward to reading the new Ghost Rider comic? Who do you think the supervillain they are referring to will be? Leave me your opinion in the comments section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.