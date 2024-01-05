An alternate cover of Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance shows what this Ghost Rider looks like.

Ghost Rider has different versions in the Marvel Universe

Join the conversation

Johnny Blaze It is the most famous version of Ghost Rider in the Marvel Universe. After his adoptive father suffered a serious accident, Blaze made a deal with the devil himself to save his life. From that moment on, Mephisto caused the force of hell to consume the soul of Johny Blazetransforming it into the entity we know as Ghost Rider. Since then, Ghost Rider became a new antihero that he was going to be in charge of pursuing criminals, taking justice into his own hands.

An alternate cover of Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance shows what this Ghost Rider looks like.

Now it seems that Marvel He has plans to give a vacation to the oldest Ghost RiderJohnny Blaze will have a new replacement who will pick up the mantle of Ghost Rider. The identity of this new version remains hiddenalthough Marvel has already decided to share a first look at this new Ghost Rider that is about to land in the most recent pages of comics. This comes thanks to the release of artist Benjamin Su's variant cover for the debut issue of the comic series. Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance.

Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance will focus on a powerful Marvel villain who gains the power of the Spirit of Vengeance. This forces Johnny Blaze to embark on an epic quest to become Ghost Rider again. All this must be done before the villain uses his demonic power to cause chaos in Marvel. His cover for the first issue appropriately shows one Ghost Rider riding his classic motorcycle, while another appears in the background chasing him. Marvel promises to reveal the identity of this Ghost Rider in a special announcement coming very soon. This is the official synopsis:

Who is the new Spirit of Vengeance? Johnny Blaze was linked to the Spirit of vengeance. Unwilling to be a monster, Johnny used this demon from hell to do good as Ghost Rider. But heroism isn't what he was really meant for… What will the new Ghost Rider mean for the Marvel Universe? Find out in this extra-sized first issue, coming from the writer Benjamin Percy and the new feeling to the drawings Danny Kim!

The comic Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #1 It will be launched next March 13.

Join the conversation