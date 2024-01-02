The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be Avengers vs. X-Men. A film that would change the history of superheroes forever.

Marvel is preparing an Avengers vs X-Men movie. The MCU is on the move with possible plans for mutants. Ideas have been floated for a movie involving Earth's Mightiest Heroes and mutants. Although it's still unclear how this will play out due to the need to establish the new superheroes in the shared universe timeline.

The idea of ​​a movie Avengers vs X-Men at Marvel Studios excites fans, since this confrontation has been a recurring theme in the comics, showing the struggles and alliances between both teams. Although they are only plans under discussion and could be subject to changes, this crossover between emblematic teams is not something new in the world of La Casa de las Ideas.

Other plans for the mutants… but on Disney+

On the other hand, other potential projects for mutants have been revealed in Marvel beyond this potential Avengers vs. X-Men movie. X-Men '97, a continuation of the mutant animated series during the 90s, is expected on Disney+ starting in 2024 and could be related to the MCU, taking inspiration from the character designs of the animated series. A mutant-centric series is also being considered on Disney+, exploring individual characters before bringing them together as a team.

In addition to that, the arrival of Deadpool 3 could also clarify the future of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And that would be before the aforementioned Avengers vs X-Men. The film, which will feature Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and possibly Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, will explore multiversal adventures that could feature mutants from different timelines.

In addition, the participation of Laura Kinney (X-23) is rumored, which could open the door to new characters in the mutant saga.

A very hopeful future for mutants

These plans show an exciting horizon for mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with ideas ranging from an Avengers vs. X-Men showdown to series that explore mutants before integrating them as a consolidated team. Although they are proposals under discussion, they represent a promising potential for the integration of the X-Men into the Marvel cinematic universe.

