Discover the 10 Marvel antagonists who promise to shake the future

The Marvel universe never ceases to surprise us, and this year has been no exception. With a mix of ingenuity and audacity, Marvel has unveiled a gallery of new villains, each one more fascinating and dangerous than the last. These characters, emerging from the most recent pages, promise to be the great antagonists of the future. Among them, figures such as the Mother of Horrors, the Cubisk Core and General Strange, emerge as unprecedented threats.

An imminent return and untold power

At the heart of this wave of new villains is the Mother of Horrors. This cosmic entity, once a servant of the Almighty, is now revealed as a latent threat. With her reemergence on the horizon, the Mother of Horrors seems destined to become the Hulk's next great adversary, portending a conflict of epic proportions.

Another newcomer is the enigmatic Cubisk Core, a force capable of altering the balance of the universe itself. Whether it's his ability to steal artifacts of cosmic power or his role in the GODS group, Cubisk is shaping up to be a villain whose true potential is yet to be discovered.

A hero changed by war and a harbinger of darkness

In a surprising twist, Marvel introduces us to General Strange, a hardened and vengeful version of Doctor Strange. His evolution, forged in the fires of a millennia-long conflict, turns him into a formidable adversary whose plans could alter the fate of the Marvel universe.

Omen, herald of The Undone, is introduced into the Marvel universe as a portent of even greater threats. He has already demonstrated how dangerous he is, manipulating and controlling key characters. His presence, and that of his enigmatic lord, promises to be a disruptive factor in the conflicts to come.

A primordial power and a new cosmic order

Thor has faced countless enemies, but none like Utgard-Thor. This primordial entity, whose power eclipses even that of the Asgardian gods, has proven to be an enemy that even Thor must fear. His eventual return is a threat that hangs over the future of the Marvel universe.

The Lost One, creator of the Beyonders, joins this list after his shocking revelation in Avengers Beyond. His return marks a significant change in Marvel's cosmic hierarchy, and his newly recovered power is an unknown that keeps the universe's heroes in suspense.

New green giants and demons

The saga of April Booth in Sensational She-Hulk is a tale of transformation and obsession. Her evolution from scientist to supervillain, under the name Anathema, poses a new challenge for the iconic Hulk and adds a layer of complexity to Marvel's already rich gallery of antagonists.

The recent Daredevil story has revealed a new dimension to Matt Murdock's struggle. Upon his return from hell, demons lurk in the shadows, threatening to unleash unprecedented chaos. This plot adds a new level of urgency and danger to the Man Without Fear's already complicated life.

A new sentinel and a universal threat

The appearance of Ryan Topper and his mission to annihilate the other Sentinels reveals a terrifying new dynamic in the Marvel universe. Her mastery of the Sentinel's powers and his psychopathy make him an unpredictable and formidable threat.

Ultimately, La Adana emerges as an existential threat not only to Blade, but to the entire Marvel universe. Her mastery of the dark arts and her ability to manipulate reality promise to be the center of one of the most challenging battles in Blade history.

An uncertain but exciting future

The Marvel universe has always known how to keep us on the edge of our seats, and this year has been no different. The introduction of these ten villains not only expands Marvel's rich narrative tapestry, but also sets the stage for epic conflicts that are sure to capture the imaginations of fans of all ages. With these new players in the field, Marvel's future looks more vibrant and exciting than ever.